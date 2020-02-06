Facebook Img Logo
  1. Banner
Mais lidas
Cotidiano

Ator Kirk Douglas, conhecido por 'Spartacus', morre aos 103 anos

.

Kirk Douglas, ator e cineasta americano, morreu aos 103 anos nesta quarta-feira (5). A causa da morte ainda não foi revelada, mas a saúde do artista já estava frágil desde 1996, quando sofreu um acidente vascular cerebral.

Indicado ao Oscar três vezes, o galã de filmes como “Spartacus” (1960) se aposentou depois que passou a ter dificuldades para falar, devido ao AVC.

No Instagram, Michael Douglas, filho do ator, escreveu: “Para o mundo ele era uma lenda, um ator da era de ouro dos filmes que aproveitou bem seus melhores dias. Um humanitário comprometido com a Justiça e as causas em que ele acreditava, e que estabeleceu um patamar com o qual todos nós aspiramos”.

“Mas, para mim e meus irmãos Joel e Peter, ele era simplesmente pai, para Catherine, um incrível sogro, para seus netos e bisnetos, um avô cheio de amor, e para sua esposa, Anne, um maravilhoso marido”, publicou Michael em tom de despedida.

https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"> stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd">
Ver essa foto no Instagram

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

Uma publicação compartilhada por Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) em


Kirk deixa sua esposa Anne, três filhos e sete netos.

Com informações G1.

O portal TNOnline.com.br não se responsabiliza pelos comentários, opiniões, depoimentos, mensagens ou qualquer outro tipo de conteúdo. Seu comentário passará por um filtro de moderação. O portal TNOnline.com.br não se obriga a publicar caso não esteja de acordo com a política de privacidade do site. Leia aqui o termo de uso e responsabilidade.

Últimas de Cotidiano

ARAPONGAS

Sala do Empreendedor orienta sobre nova emissão de guia de Arrecadação do Simples Nacional do mês de janeiro

Foto: Metrópoles Relacionamento

Leo Dias revela fotos do companheiro de Gugu em última viagem

Parceria

Estado terá laboratório de inteligência artificial

Cenário Perfeito

Belezas naturais fazem do Paraná polo do turismo de aventura

Série

Atores e Warner entram em acordo sobre especial de 'Friends'

Política

Bolsonaro sanciona lei para enfrentamento do novo coronavírus

Economia

Inflação para famílias com renda mais baixa cai de 1,22% para 0,19%

Institucional

Conselheiro do TCE-PR inicia o segundo mandato na presidência do IRB

Estadual

Tribunal de Contas multa três gestores de 2017 da Copel Telecomunicações

×

Newsletter

Conteúdo direto para você:

Quero Receber