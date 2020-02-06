Ator Kirk Douglas, conhecido por 'Spartacus', morre aos 103 anos

Kirk Douglas, ator e cineasta americano, morreu aos 103 anos nesta quarta-feira (5). A causa da morte ainda não foi revelada, mas a saúde do artista já estava frágil desde 1996, quando sofreu um acidente vascular cerebral.
Indicado ao Oscar três vezes, o galã de filmes como “Spartacus” (1960) se aposentou depois que passou a ter dificuldades para falar, devido ao AVC.
No Instagram, Michael Douglas, filho do ator, escreveu: “Para o mundo ele era uma lenda, um ator da era de ouro dos filmes que aproveitou bem seus melhores dias. Um humanitário comprometido com a Justiça e as causas em que ele acreditava, e que estabeleceu um patamar com o qual todos nós aspiramos”.
“Mas, para mim e meus irmãos Joel e Peter, ele era simplesmente pai, para Catherine, um incrível sogro, para seus netos e bisnetos, um avô cheio de amor, e para sua esposa, Anne, um maravilhoso marido”, publicou Michael em tom de despedida.
It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas
Kirk deixa sua esposa Anne, três filhos e sete netos.
