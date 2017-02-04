Comunique à Redação erros de português, de informação ou técnicos encontrados nesta página:

Futebol e basquete

ESPORTES

Futebol e basquete

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

Sábado (4)

Santo André 1x1 Ituano

São Bento 0x1 Corinthians

Novorizontino 3x2 São Bernardo

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

Sábado (4)

Boavista 0x1 Madureira

Nova Iguaçu 0x4 Flamengo

Campos 2x2 Tigres

Botafogo 2x1Macaé

ESPANHOL

Sexta (3)

Deportivo La Coruna x Real Betis (jogo adiado)

Sábado (4)

Malaga 0x1 Espanyol

Barcelona 3x0 Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid 2x0 Leganes

Valencia 0x4 Eibar

Domingo (5)

Sevilla x Villarreal

Sporting Gijon x Alaves

Real Sociedad x Osasuna

Celta Vigo x Real Madrid (Jogo adiado)

Segunda (6)

Granada x Las Palmas

ALEMÃO

Sexta (3)

Hamburgo 1x0 Bayer Leverkusen

Sábado (4)

Bayern Munich 1x1 Schalke 04

Borussia Moenchengladbach 3x0 Freiburg

Cologne 1x0 Wolfsburg

Hertha Berlin 1x0 Ingolstadt

Hoffenheim 4x0 Mainz 05

Borussia Dortmund 1x0 RasenBallsport Leipzig

Domingo (5)

Augsburg x Werder Bremen

Eintracht Frankfurt x Darmstadt

INGLÊS

Sábado (4)

Chelsea 3x1 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 0x4 Sunderland

Everton 6x3 AFC Bournemouth

Hull City 2x0 Liverpool

Southampton 1x3 West Ham United

Watford 2x1 Burnley

West Bromwich Albion 1x0 Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur 1x0 Middlesbrough

Domingo (5)

Manchester City x Swansea City

Leicester City x Manchester United

ITALIANO

Sábado (4)

Bologna 1x7 SSC Napoli

Domingo (5)

Milan x Sampdoria

Atalanta x Cagliari

ChievoVerona x Udinese

Empoli x Torino

Genoa x Sassuolo

Pescara x Lazio

Palermo x Crotone

Juventus x Inter

Terça (7)

Roma x Fiorentina

NBA

Quinta (2)

Utah Jazz 104x88 Milwaukee Bucks

Oklahoma City Thunder 100x128 Chicago Bulls

Golden State Warriors 126x111 Charlotte Hornets

Washington Wizards 116x108 L. A. Lakers

Houston Rockets 108x113 Atlanta Hawks

San Antonio Spurs 102x86 Philadelphia 76ers

L. A. Clippers 120x133 Golden State Warriors

Sexta (3)

Orlando Magic 102x94 Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets 97x106 Indiana Pacers

Detroit Pistons 116x108 Minnesota Timberwolves

Boston Celtics 113x107 L. A. Lakers

Houston Rockets 121x117 Chicago Bulls

Oklahoma City Thunder 114x102 Memphis Grizzlies

Denver Nuggets x Milwaukee Bucks

Portland Trail Blazers x Dallas Mavericks

Sacramento Kings x Phoenix Suns

Sábado (4)

Atlanta Hawks x Orlando Magic

Indiana Pacers x Detroit Pistons

Washington Wizards x New Orleans Pelicans

Miami Heat x Philadelphia 76ers

New York Knicks x Cleveland Cavaliers

Minnesota Timberwolves x Memphis Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns x Milwaukee Bucks

San Antonio Spurs x Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz x Charlotte Hornets

Sacramento Kings x Golden State Warriors

OBITUÁRIO

ARAPONGAS 06/02

DIVINA J. R. DA COSTA, 53 ANOS. 
Jandaia do Sul 03/02

CAMILA FABIANA PADUAN, 25 ANOS

MEGA SENA

CONCURSO 1900 · 04/02/2017

08 11 27 28 43 46