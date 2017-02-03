Comunique à Redação erros de português, de informação ou técnicos encontrados nesta página:

Futebol e basquete

ESPORTES

Futebol e basquete

Método Natural para acabar com as estrias

ESPANHOL

Sexta (3)

Deportivo La Coruna x Real Betis (jogo adiado)

Sábado (4)

Malaga x Espanyol

Barcelona x Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid x Leganes

Valencia x Eibar

Domingo (5)

Sevilla x Villarreal

Sporting Gijon x Alaves

Real Sociedad x Osasuna

Celta Vigo x Real Madrid

Segunda (6)

Granada x Las Palmas

ALEMÃO

Sexta (3)

Hamburgo 1x0 Bayer Leverkusen

Sábado (4)

Bayern Munich x Schalke 04

Borussia Moenchengladbach x Freiburg

Cologne x Wolfsburg

Hertha Berlin x Ingolstadt

Hoffenheim x Mainz 05

Borussia Dortmund x RasenBallsport Leipzig

Domingo (5)

Augsburg x Werder Bremen

Eintracht Frankfurt x Darmstadt

INGLÊS

Sábado (4)

Chelsea x Arsenal

Crystal Palace x Sunderland

Everton x AFC Bournemouth

Hull City x Liverpool

Southampton x West Ham United

Watford x Burnley

West Bromwich Albion x Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur x Middlesbrough

Domingo (5)

Manchester City x Swansea City

Leicester City x Manchester United

ITALIANO

Sábado (4)

Bologna x SSC Napoli

Domingo (5)

Milan x Sampdoria

Atalanta x Cagliari

ChievoVerona x Udinese

Empoli x Torino

Genoa x Sassuolo

Pescara x Lazio

Palermo x Crotone

Juventus x Inter

NBA

Quinta (2)

Utah Jazz 104x88 Milwaukee Bucks

Oklahoma City Thunder 100x128 Chicago Bulls

Golden State Warriors 126x111 Charlotte Hornets

Washington Wizards 116x108 L. A. Lakers

Houston Rockets 108x113 Atlanta Hawks

San Antonio Spurs 102x86 Philadelphia 76ers

L. A. Clippers 120x133 Golden State Warriors

Sexta (3)

Orlando Magic x Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets x Indiana Pacers

Detroit Pistons x Minnesota Timberwolves

Boston Celtics x L. A. Lakers

Houston Rockets x Chicago Bulls

Oklahoma City Thunder x Memphis Grizzlies

Denver Nuggets x Milwaukee Bucks

Portland Trail Blazers x Dallas Mavericks

Sacramento Kings x Phoenix Suns

Sábado (4)

Atlanta Hawks x Orlando Magic

Indiana Pacers x Detroit Pistons

Washington Wizards x New Orleans Pelicans

Miami Heat x Philadelphia 76ers

New York Knicks x Cleveland Cavaliers

Minnesota Timberwolves x Memphis Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns x Milwaukee Bucks

San Antonio Spurs x Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz x Charlotte Hornets

Sacramento Kings x Golden State Warriors

Você sabe o que é o Tesouro Direto? Tenha Acesso Exclusivo as Melhores Dicas de Investimento com a Aula Gratuita Sobre Futuro Financeiro.
Conheça Técnicas e Estratégias para Investir o Seu Dinheiro da Maneira Correta.
Estratégia Infalível Para Investir o Seu Dinheiro da Maneira Correta
Aula Gratuita: Como Salvar Seu Futuro Financeiro Mesmo Depois dos 50 Anos
ESPORTES

Há 9 meses parado, Jefferson vislumbra volta e busca Copa de 2018

07/02/2017 - 14h48

ECONOMIA

Netflix diz não temer restrições ao serviço de vídeo no Brasil

07/02/2017 - 14h46

ESPORTES

Mano não pediu Lucas Silva ao Cruzeiro, mas planeja usá-lo

07/02/2017 - 14h43

ESPORTES

Entre vaias e aplausos, Inter pede tempo para melhorar rendimento

07/02/2017 - 14h40

ESPORTES

Renê é apresentado e diz que chegou para ser hepta

07/02/2017 - 14h38

DISTRIBUIÇÃO DE AULAS

Com decisão do TJ-PR, critério previsto na resolução 113 volta a vigorar

07/02/2017 - 14h30

ECONOMIA

Índice do Custo de Vida do paulistano sobe 1,04% em janeiro

07/02/2017 - 14h10

GERAL

Haiti empossa novo presidente após um ano e meio de crise política

07/02/2017 - 14h08

ESPORTES

Pilotos e o calendário de 2017

07/02/2017 - 14h05

POLíTICA

"Filiação política não é impedimento ao STF", diz ex-ministro Eros Grau

07/02/2017 - 14h04

NORTE DO PARANÁ

Ladrões tentam furtar avião, mas aeronave se choca contra muro e é abandonada 

07/02/2017 - 13h56

GERAL

Filósofo e linguista búlgaro morre aos 77 anos em Paris

07/02/2017 - 13h48

POLíTICA

Em maio, Temer já havia sinalizado que indicaria Moraes para STF

07/02/2017 - 13h21

GERAL

Corpos de desaparecidos em córrego são encontrados em Sorocaba

07/02/2017 - 13h18

GERAL

Ceará, Pernambuco e Rio têm quase metade das praias ruins

07/02/2017 - 12h49

OBITUÁRIO

ARAPONGAS 06/02

DIVINA J. R. DA COSTA, 53 ANOS. 
Jandaia do Sul 03/02

CAMILA FABIANA PADUAN, 25 ANOS

MEGA SENA

CONCURSO 1900 · 04/02/2017

08 11 27 28 43 46